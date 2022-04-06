Humble Choice Games Revealed For April 22

The digital storefront, Humble Bundle has announced its Humble Choice games for April 2022. Every month, the gaming organization creates a collection of games for its subscribers to choose from. Once chosen, members are able to keep the games forever, whether they continue with the subscription or not. The games are given to subscribers in the form of codes which are most often redeemable on platforms such as Steam. This month’s games include popular titles such as Ghostrunner, Destroy All Humans! (Remake), and several more. Check out the whole list below!

Humble Choice Games for April 2022

Ghostrunner : A cyberpunk action platformer where players must traverse dangerous environments by dashing, jumping, wall-running, and grappling.

: A cyberpunk action platformer where players must traverse dangerous environments by dashing, jumping, wall-running, and grappling. Destroy All Humans! (Remake) : An open-world action-adventure game with a Cold War-era them where aliens invade Earth. Gamers can play as the aliens, mind-controlling humans and generally wreaking havoc.

: An open-world action-adventure game with a Cold War-era them where aliens invade Earth. Gamers can play as the aliens, mind-controlling humans and generally wreaking havoc. Monster Sanctuary : This action-adventure game sends players on a journey to become the ultimate Monster Keeper. Players can collect different monsters, using various powers that are specific to each type.

: This action-adventure game sends players on a journey to become the ultimate Monster Keeper. Players can collect different monsters, using various powers that are specific to each type. Killsquad : A hack-and-slash top-down shooter that has players slay hordes of aliens and bosses in multiplayer gameplay.

: A hack-and-slash top-down shooter that has players slay hordes of aliens and bosses in multiplayer gameplay. Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos : This top-down rogue-lite adventure game was inspired by The Legend of Zelda, with procedurally generated dungeons where players must take down evil Titans.

: This top-down rogue-lite adventure game was inspired by The Legend of Zelda, with procedurally generated dungeons where players must take down evil Titans. Suzerain : A text-based RPG where payers control President Rayne and help him lead the nation of Sordland, navigating political drama.

: A text-based RPG where payers control President Rayne and help him lead the nation of Sordland, navigating political drama. Chicken Police : A visual novel and buddy-cop noir adventure. This game offers players a carefully crafted world, a great story, and absurd humor.

: A visual novel and buddy-cop noir adventure. This game offers players a carefully crafted world, a great story, and absurd humor. Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker: This action game has players battle in a team of four against other teams online.

Founded in 2010, Humble Bundle provides a great way for players to grow their PC game libraries without pressure. Gamers can opt-in to any month depending on the selection of games available, or choose not to pay for the current month if that month’s bundle isn’t to their liking. It’s a really low-pressure way to get new games every month. Check it out at the source below.

Source