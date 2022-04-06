Halo Cookbook Announced For Hungry Master Chief Fans

343 Industries has unveiled The Official Halo Cookbook, filled with over 70 recipes to eat while taking down Banished enemies. Developers announced the book in a tweet saying, “Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions!” Preorders for the book are now live with a planned release in August 2022.

According to the official Amazon page for The Official Halo Cookbook, “They say an army marches on its stomach, and the UNSC is no exception! Learn to make awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions. With step-by-step instructions and beautiful photography, this book gives you everything you need to go from Master Chief to Master Chef.”

Halo fans can expect the following from purchasing the upcoming recipe book:

OVER 70 RECIPES FOR EVERY OCCASION: From portable snacks, you can take with you in the Warthog to decadent spreads to feed the entire squadron, this book contains recipes to satisfy every UNSC member and beyond!

PERFECT FOR COOKS OF EVERY SKILL LEVEL: With step-by-step directions and beautiful photos, learn to make foods inspired by the iconic Halo universe—whether you're an experienced cook or a raw recruit, this book gives you the intel you need to complete your culinary mission.

INSPIRING PHOTOGRAPHY: Gorgeous photos of finished recipes help ensure success.

A STUNNING ADDITION TO YOUR COLLECTION: This exquisitely detailed hardcover book is the perfect acquisition for your kitchen library—a must-have for every Halo fan.

The Official Halo Cookbook is authored by Victoria Rosenthal who has similarly written other video game cookbooks such as Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook, Destiny: The Official Cookbook, Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook, and The Ultimate FINAL FANTASY XIV Cookbook. Check out the source below to preorder your copy!

