Black Desert Online’s Eternal Winter Expansion Launches On PC

Black Desert Online has launched its biggest expansion yet today. Eternal Winter is the open-world MMORPG’s brand new expansion update, and it’s bringing a huge amount of new content to Pearl Abyss’ flagship title. The new expansion goes live today for PC players. What’s more, all players who currently own the base game will be able to start their Eternal Winter adventure for free.

In addition to this, Black Desert Online is currently free for newcomers and past players alike to pick up on Steam and via the game’s official website. In a press release, Pearl Abyss has announced that they will be offering the complimentary Traveler Edition upgrade for free which will grant players access to Black Desert Online as well as the Eternal Winter expansion for a limited period. This celebratory launch offer will run from today until April 13th.

Eternal Winter sees players introduced to a range of new features and adventures. These include the brand new region of Mountain of Eternal Winter, a snowy, magical area full of ice, danger and unbridled power. Additionally, there will be a variety of new quests, a new Alpaca mount for the Shai class, new skill activities such as snowboarding and ice fishing and a range of new endgame locations.

Most interestingly, players can now try out a brand new character in this expansion. Drakania is a brand new player class that is a dab hand with a colossal sword named Slayer. Players can take on this new expansion from Level 1, meaning that newcomers can have a completely new starting experience to Black Desert Online in the Mountain of Eternal Winter region.

As yet there’s no word on when the expansion will launch for the console edition of Black Desert Online, but there’s plenty for PC gamers to get their teeth into for free right now.

