Focus Entertainment Partners With Rundisc For New Project

Focus Entertainment has today announced that they will be partnering with Indie developers Rundisc to publish the upcoming puzzle adventure game, Chants of Sennaar. This isn’t the only time the company has teamed with someone else in recent times. Now, there is no more added news regarding what platform the game will be released on or the actual date of the release, but any news is good news, right?

The partnership is something that has got both companies excited, and the hopes are that this game will be perfect at relaying the ideas that the two of them share. A spokesperson from Rundisc said, “We were initially looking for a marketing partner and we discovered that Focus had an enthusiastic team, with a multitude of talented staff who have an impressive commitment”. The spokesperson is the Rundisc president and art director Julien Moya, who went on to add, “Their support and wise advice in the design and production of the game are a great help to us and will allow us to push the project further than we had ever hoped to do”.

In the broader scheme of things, for a small team like Rundisc, the added support of such a well-known company like Focus is only a good thing, the collaboration could also lead to bigger and better things in the future. Not to be left out as well, the chief content officer for Focus Entertainment, Yves Le Yaouanq threw his thoughts in as well, “Learning to understand one another: a challenge that resonates strongly today. In this game, the architecture feeds the level design and whatever puzzles are to be discovered.” Yves goes on to add that the “Rundisc team demonstrates a deep sense of game design within a quest for universal understanding, and we are more than happy to accompany them to these highest levels!”.

This game is still a bit unknown to most people, seeing as we have only been given certain tiny details so far. But our sources tell us that this game is an adventure of enigmas, where ancient languages are both the lock and the key. There are endless labyrinths to explore, a wide array of unexpected encounters, and you must uncover the secrets of the mythical Babel. Does this sound good? Well, keep an eye out for more news as it comes. You can also check out a gallery of gorgeous artwork as well.

