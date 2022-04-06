ESO Players Can Now Get Morrowind DLC For Free

Bethesda has today announced that the Morrowind DLC is now free for all Elder Scrolls Online players. The content, which was previously only accessible to players who had a subscription to ESO Plus, is being made free to all from today, April 6th. This comes as a means of encouraging The Elder Scrolls Online community to discover and experience the Morrowind chapter and understand more of the lore behind the Dark Elves.

The Morrowind DLC lets players explore the homeland of the Dark Elves, which, as explained in a post on The Elder Scrolls Online official website, is a key step in prefacing the upcoming new expansion to ESO. The High Isle Prologue will be a brand new adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online and will be another year-long adventure for players to immerse themselves in.

ESO‘s official news update explains how to access the Morrowind area in-game.

With the High Isle Prologue coming soon, we wanted to ensure that absolutely everybody in the game can experience this first step on the road to the upcoming Chapter by awarding the Morrowind DLC free to all ESO players. Starting right now and for the foreseeable future, your ESO account has access to the Morrowind DLC upon logging into the game. Note that if your account does not appear to have access to the DLC, you can pick it up from the DLC section of the in-game Crown Store at no cost. ESO Online

In addition to granting players permanent access to the Dark Elves’ homeland, Bethesda is also keen to share some first-look footage and discussion on everything fans can expect from the upcoming High Isle expansion. The team will be live-streaming a Chapter Preview on Twitch on April 14th at 4 PM EDT. As part of this, viewers will get to see some spoiler-free gameplay and in-depth discussion about everything High Isle from ESO Creative Director Rich Lambert, Art Director CJ Grebb, and Writer-Designer Taylor Cyr.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.

Source