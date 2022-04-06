New Trailer Incoming for Metal Dogs

Kadokawa Games and developer 24Frame have released a new trailer today for their roguelike action game, Metal Dogs. The game will be officially released in Japan this week on PS4 and Switch, before (hopefully) being released in the West in the not-too-distant future. Take a peek at the new Japanese trailer below.

Now, there will be a lot of you out there that haven’t heard of this game or know what the hell we are talking about, “metal dogs, you’re insane!”. We might just be, but the game is being hotly touted as a future fan favorite. This casual top-down shooting action game with a fighting “dog” as the main character lets you enjoy a variety of weapons, such as machine guns, cannons, and missiles, whilst fighting a long list of monsters, and battling the mighty “WANTED”.

Metal Dogs is set in Japan after most of humanity has died due to the “great destruction”. Your base is a small village at the foot of Mt. Fuji, which has been ravished due to the event. The hero, “Pochi”, who has been revived by the mysterious “Dr. Minchi” will search for his master who left him behind – the poor little guy.

Some of the game’s other features include:

Fully customizable weapon slots, so you can switch your loadouts according to your style.

Various terrains are loaded with treasure chests, even if you play the same map many times, you can have a different experience.

Find yourself collecting a wide array of items to help you along your journey, with certain items having special effects.

The hack and slash mechanic offers a fun and easy element to the monster slaying.

But you may be asking “who are these ‘WANTED’ characters you speak of”. Well, they are monsters that are especially dangerous, and often come with a large amount of prize money, which is always a bonus for a bounty hunter like yourself. Players will also have the power to operate three cute dogs: Shiba Inu “Pochi”, a Doberman “Bell”, and a Bulldog “Bonanza”. It really will strengthen people’s long love affair with our canine best friends, you’d be… barking mad to miss out.

Source