New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly Already In Development

No less than 24 hours after it announced that support for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint would be ended, Ubisoft is reportedly already working on the game’s successor. According to Kotaku, Ubisoft Paris is the studio that is once again working on the next “mainline” Ghost Recon game, which has apparently been in development for over a year already.

The next instalment of the popular tactical shooter game series is reportedly codenamed Project OVER, and was first reported on back in September last year. This came after a leak came via Nvidia‘s GeForce Now service which, after being datamined, showed a list of ‘speculative’ PC games titles in development. Based on this information, it appears that the new Ghost Recon game has actually been in development for some time, with Kotaku sources claiming that players could see a release for the title as early as 2023. Whether or not this is actually the case, we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s an interesting turn of events and would go some way as to explaining yesterday’s announcement on Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. The franchise has been having a difficult time over the last few years, with Breakpoint being widely acknowledged as a critical and commercial misfire from Ubisoft. In addition, Ubisoft’s questionable recent move to include NFTs into the game was also met with widespread fan backlash.

Yesterday’s announcement confirmed that while the game has seen a number of post-release updates and content additions that have bolstered the game’s ongoing playability, the decision has now been taken to stop any further support for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Presumably, this means that the team at Ubisoft Paris are focusing their energies wholly on getting the next version of the game right.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it develops. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

