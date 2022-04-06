Moon Knight Director Explains Double Costume Choice

The highly anticipated TV series was released recently, with rumors and questions following the series like an acceptingly bad smell. Well, the Moon Knight director has recently spoken out about one of these rumors, “why does the masked vigilante have two separate costumes?”. So, if you don’t know, the series will be focused on Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) who splits his time between being two aliases – Moon Knight and Steven Grant’s, Mr. Knight. Moon Knight wears an all-white hooded cloak, whilst the more affluent Mr. Knight wears an all-white suit with his trademark crescent moon mask – you know, for those formal dinner parties.

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab revealed all the answers you are searching for in a recent interview, “Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, but after some thought, we decided that it should be the other way round, the costumes suit the other guy”. He went on to say, “the logic should be that each one of them inspires his own suit, the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or by your imagination. That’s why it’s cool that Steven, who is completely away from the superhero world, can summon his suit and it’s actually a suit”. That’s a fair point well made Mr. Diab, and it definitely makes a lot of sense.

The director also added that “It’s such an interesting thing, I was actually scared a lot more from Mr. Knight’s suit because a white suit like that could look really bad on camera, almost looking silly. But when Oscar stepped into it, we felt that it would turn out pretty cool.” And that it did Sir, that it did. Moon Knight has been receiving mostly positive reviews since its release just a week ago, with the weekly releases on Disney+ forcing fans to wait and see what adventures will be coming up next for the two Knights. Keep staying tuned in for future episodes, you don’t want to miss out.

