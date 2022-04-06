Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Aiming For Holiday Release?

There are times in the video game world when something releases that absolutely astounds and surprises us with how good it is. The Horizon franchise is a great example of this, or Splatoon, or the Spider-Man title from Insomniac, and on the list can go. But back in 2017, one of the biggest surprises by far was that of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. A game so “out there” when it was first leaked that many thought it was fake. Until it wasn’t. And when it came out? It was good, really good, which is why many are eagerly awaiting Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope.

The original game featured the Mario and Rabbid franchises having their worlds fused (hilariously) and the two groups of characters had to work together via turned-based XCOM-style combat in order to save everything. It was a REALLY fun time and is to this day the best-selling 3rd party title on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is aiming to expand things and take them to all new heights. Including taking the Mario/Rabbids crew to space, exploring new worlds, meeting new characters, and expanding the gameplay elements as well.

But, since its announcement back in 2021, we haven’t heard a peep from the team at Ubisoft. However, on an episode of NateTheHate’s podcast, he said that he heard from sources that the game was progressing nicely and was aiming for a holiday release this year.

This would work timeline wise now that Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is delayed until 2023, and thus leaves Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the sole “big release” for Nintendo in the holiday season so far.

To be clear, this is just a rumor, and it’s clear that the Ubisoft team are taking their time with this title. So this might just be a case of , “It comes out when it comes out”.

Source: YouTube