WandaVision Cameos Arrive In Doctor Strange TV Spot

Many are looking at the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a continuation of the story that started in Spider-Man No Way Home. But in truth, that is only one part of a massive equation. The real start of this particular story was in that of WandaVision, the first MCU TV show (sorry Agents of Shield) that kicked of Marvel’s Disney+ run. In that show, Wanda (Scarlet Witch) created a new reality for herself so that she could live “happily ever after” with the fallen Vision.

Things got…weird, and in the course of that “Dream World” Wanda got pregnant and had two boys. Both of whom were lost when her fake reality came crashing down at the end of the show. But…in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, it appears some familiar faces are coming back. Because in a new TV spot for the movie (see above), we can see a “dream” of Wanda’s in which she has her boys back, and you can see the pain in her face when she wakes up and “lives the nightmare” of not having them at all.

Her fate is very much going to be a key part of this movie no doubt. Because at the end of WandaVision, she had basically became the Scarlet Witch in full for better and for worse. And was using the Darkhold (a very dark text of magic) to try and find her boys. Even hearing them call out to her before the final “fade to black” screen.

Her boys are clearly still on her mind. So the question is, with the Multiverse now within her reach, and Doctor Strange a bit…distracted…will she try and make a play to get what she wants, back? Or, will she well and truly be the hero that is needed? We’ll find out on May 6th.

