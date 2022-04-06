Moon Knight Director Makes Prediction About Characters’s Stay In MCU

Moon Knight is the latest character from Marvel Comics to hit the MCU, and is also the latest Disney+ series, which have been on a roll ever since WandaVision came out in January 2021. There was honestly a bit of a risk bringing this character to life because he doesn’t have the most consistent run in the comics, or the interpretation of the character itself. Nor do many “casual comic fans” know about him.

But, two episodes into the series, and fans (and eventually critics) have come to like the show. Which is already getting people talking about what might come next depending on how it all ends. The director of Moon Knight made it clear that he’s up for more and thinks the character will be around for a while.

“[Marvel] keep expressing every day, how much they love the show, but it’s not like any other show, meaning on the other show, outside the Marvel universe,” Mohamed Diab said. “Meaning any TV series, if it’s good, you know that you’re going to get a second season, but one WandaVision was great. And you didn’t get a second season, you went to something else. So what I’m absolutely sure of is that Moon Knight is staying, staying for a long time, in my opinion. That’s just a prediction.”

But as for HOW the characters’ story will continue…

“He’s so interesting that I think he’s going to stay, but what’s going to happen next? Is he going to be another season? Is it going to be a film? Is he joining someone else? My guess is yours.”

Indeed, the only MCU Disney+ show to get a second season is Loki ( What If…? is different), all the others were one-offs or haven’t been renewed yet. So we’ll just have to see what happens with Marc Spector and all the other personalities he has.

Source: Collider