Halo TV Series Star Gives Messages To Those Who Don’t Like The Show

When it comes to live-action (and sometimes animated) adaptations of video game franchises, the one thing that fans REALLY want is that the show/movie to be not just good, but a fair representation of the franchise itself. For the Halo TV series, it was very much a case of it “needing” to be great for fans to be happy.

A few episodes in and…fans are mixed. Some like it, some don’t. Which is why the star of the show, Pablo Schriber, made this message to fans who liked it…and didn’t:

“Huge thanks to everyone who has supported our show!” he wrote. “We were the second most streamed piece of entertainment in the U.S. last week behind Oscar’s [sic] Best Picture winner [CODA] and the most streamed in Canada! With many more territories coming to [Paramount+] soon, [Halo] is now officially a huge hit, and soon to be a worldwide phenomenon!”

Schreiber continued, “To all the fans who have been waiting for this moment for so long and to the newcomers who have responded with such overwhelming support and love, I am honored and humbled to be in service to this amazing universe and lore.” The actor then took the high road regarding those who have been less than supportive.

“For all the ‘fans’ rooting against the home team, who hated the show before they saw it and disagree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion and I love you too,” he wrote. “Because the truth is, we love the same thing. And I will keep working my ass off each and every day to make this show the best version of itself, to bring attention and respect to this [Halo] universe we love. For all of us…”

That’s class right there, Master Chief, and we thank you for that.

Source: Instagram