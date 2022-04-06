Ubisoft Is Developing A New Battle Royale

Three anonymous sources have confirmed that Ubisoft is working on a new IP. Codenamed Pathfinder, this new project would be a third-person Battle Royale.

This is not the first attempt of Ubisoft at making a third-person shooter. The company is shutting down its latest Battle Royale, Hyper Scape, at the end of the month. “We have made the difficult decision to end development of Hyper Scape and shut the game down as of April 28th,” said the company. “We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products.”

What is Ubisoft’s new Battle Royale?

Pathfinder seems to be the future product Ubisoft mentioned. While this game is a Battle Royale just like Hyper Scape, its gameplay will be different. In Pathfinder, a team of four players has to make its way to the center of the map to defeat an AI boss. Of course, reaching that boss will not be easy. The team will need to navigate through an outer and an inner wall, all blocked with doors. Some of these doors are locked while others are breachable, and their repartition changes every game.

On top of finding out which door they can open, players will have to fight various AI enemies. If they should be easy enough to defeat at first, the AI enemies level up and get stronger as players progress to the center of the map. Moreover, AI enemies are not the only threat in Pathfinder: as for all Battle Royale games, other players are here to compete.

Each player can select a Hero that has its own unique abilities and powers. These abilities are still in development, and there is no further information available at this time.

Between two games, players can go to a central hub to use a firing range, join an event area, have fun races with vehicles, go to the shop, and more.

More information about the game should be revealed in the upcoming months.

