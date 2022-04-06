Overwatch 2 Leaks Show Battle Pass And More

There will be a lot do to on Blizzard’s new FPS.

As Overwatch 2 will enter its PvP Beta phase at the end of the month, information about this new FPS by Blizzard is still arriving sparingly. Jayson Kirby, former UI Designer on Overwatch, shared some screenshots about Overwatch 2 on his Artstation portfolio. These screenshots give a closer look at some parts of this upcoming game.

According to the screenshots published by Kirby, Overwatch 2 will feature several new features. An early concept for the new Overwatch 2 main menu reveals the existence of a Battle Pass, allowing players to unlock bonuses while playing.

The main menu of Overwatch 2 is more refined than the original one. Players can not only find the main options to play and customize their experience, but they can also check their Battle Pass status at any moment. According to Kirby, “the goal was to simplify and refine the Overwatch look even more. The focus of the menus was to really show off the Heroes in close-up detail. As the player progressed through the menus, the camera and hero position/poses would change dynamically.”

The weekly challenges for the time-limited events, like the Archives missions, are back in Overwatch 2. Kirby’s screenshot also gives a better look at the new hero interfaces and abilities.

Kirby shares the previsualization of what guild cards could look like in Overwatch 2. Just like communities, these guilds could allow players to group up with others sharing similar interests. But this feature is not official, and Kirby mentioned he only worked on this for fun.

Everything we know about Overwatch 2 so far

In Overwatch’s latest Developer Update, Game Director Aaron Keller said the team would share more news about Overwatch 2 in the upcoming weeks. So far, Blizzard revealed a new hero, Sojourn, as well as four new maps, several heroes reworks, a new game mode, a ping system, and a new 5v5 dynamic to replace Overwatch’s 6v6 battles. We now know there will also be a Battle Pass on Overwatch 2.

The PvP Beta of Overwatch 2 will begin on April 26.

Source