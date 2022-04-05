Rainbow Six Mobile Announced By Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced today, April 5, that Rainbow Six Mobile would soon make its way to iOS and Android devices. In a press release, the company described the game as “a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise.” Adding, “Led by a new and dedicated team at Ubisoft Montreal,* Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action. “

In Rainbow Six Mobile, “Players will face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attack vs. Defense. Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors, and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location. By blending strategy with teamwork, players will experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all.” Players will be able to fully customize their team of “highly trained operators from the Rainbow Six universe, each equipped with their own unique skill set, weapons, and gadgetry.”

Old fans of the Rainbow Six franchise will be happy to know that “The game will also reintroduce iconic maps from Rainbow Six Siege, including Bank and Border, and feature PvP game modes such as Secure Area and Bomb. With high stakes and only one life to spare, players will need to quickly adapt to their environments and master the art of fortifying locations and breaching enemy territory to lead their team to victory.” For anyone curious about the game’s controls, “Rainbow Six Mobile has been developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with exclusive modes and customizable controls to fit players’ level of comfort to play on the go.”

Ubisoft is currently looking for eager fans to test out the upcoming mobile game. “Players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests at rainbowsixmobile.com.” There is currently no release date for Rainbow Six Mobile, but gamers can sign up to help test the game if they just can’t wait for the new title’s release.

Source