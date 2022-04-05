Nobody Saves The World PlayStation and Switch Release Date Announced

The dungeon crawler Nobody Saves the World officially has a release date for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The action RPG first launched on PC and Xbox consoles in January 2022 and this announcement will make the game available across all consoles. Along with the good news, DrinkBox Studios released a new trailer commemorating the occasion. Check it out below.

Nobody Saves the World is a top-down action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee. According to developers, players can “Complete Quests to discover and swap between many varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging Quests. Join a friend to explore a vast overworld filled with misfits and monsters, while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to beat back the CALAMITY and Save the World!”

For those unfamiliar with the game, some of its key features are as follows:

Questing, Not Grinding : Player progression and new abilities are obtained by completing quests, not by defeating monsters.

: Player progression and new abilities are obtained by completing quests, not by defeating monsters. Quests Unlock New Forms : Level up and unlock new Forms by completing quests. Each new Form has specific strengths and weaknesses and new abilities to experiment with.

: Level up and unlock new Forms by completing quests. Each new Form has specific strengths and weaknesses and new abilities to experiment with. Combine Abilities : Customize your Forms by equipping abilities from other Forms: Mix and Match abilities in fun and unexpected ways!

: Customize your Forms by equipping abilities from other Forms: Mix and Match abilities in fun and unexpected ways! Evolving Dungeons : As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons will increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes!

: As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons will increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes! Online & Local Multiplayer : Want some company on your adventure? Invite a friend to your game and Save the World together!

: Want some company on your adventure? Invite a friend to your game and Save the World together! Incredible Soundtrack: Nobody Saves the World features an original soundtrack by acclaimed Sword and Sworcery composer Jim Guthrie.

Gamers can find Nobody Saves the World now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will be released on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 14.

Source