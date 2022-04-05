No Further Updates For Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will not be getting any further updates, it has been announced. Posting earlier today over on Twitter, the Ghost Recon team made it clear that the game will no longer be getting any new content updates and that the last major update, which included the most recent Operation Motherland mode, was in fact the last one the game will receive.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

The team went on to thank players for their support, reminding them that over the past two years the game has had more than 11 updates and has formed part of some unique initiatives, including crossover content missions with Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher and Rainbow 6, for example. These updates and crossovers with other popular game franchises have undoubtedly helped to remedy things somewhat for a game that has not had a great deal of success with players and reviewers alike. However, it seems that Ubisoft has now decided to finally call time on Breakpoint.

With that in mind, today’s news may come as no surprise to many of the game’s critics. The shooter title, launched by Ubisoft Paris in 2019, has had a bit of a rocky ride in terms of reviews and critical reception, and also underperformed from a commercial standpoint. However, some responses online to this news have praised Ubisoft for managing to improve Ghost Recon Breakpoint over the past couple of years due to the numerous updates it received post-release.

While the tactical shooter game may not be getting any future support in terms of updates or new content, players will still be able to enjoy Ghost Reckon Breakpoint in solo or co-op mode, as the servers for both Breakpoint and Ghost Recon Wildlands will continue to be maintained.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Seris S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source