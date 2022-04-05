2022 Amaze Awards Nominees Announced

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Nominees

The annual Amaze Fest is nearly upon us, the arthouse games and playful media festival which is held in Berlin has announced the nominees for the 2022 Amaze Awards. For those of you that don’t know about the festival, Amaze Fest is in its 11th year and aims to celebrate those gorgeous arthouse games that pop up throughout the year from all around the world, crowning their often-unrecognized achievements with this annual prize.

The festival organizers have said that this year they received 189 submissions from 51 countries, but like most final lists, it had to be whittled down to just 25 projects. Some of these titles you might know are Norco, Tux and Fanny, Sable, and How to Say Goodbye (pictured above).

Taking place on May 17th, 2022, in Berlin, the 25 nominees will be competing for just 5 awards, plus the audience award. The winners will be selected by a grand jury consisting of previous winners of the festival, as well as other experts from a variety of fields. The event will be virtual, which means you are able to attend if this really does perk your interest, check out the website for information.

For a full listing of the nominees and the honorable mentions, see the list below:

A Little Drape of Heaven – This Is Not A Theatre Company (US)

Artholomew Video’s Stream Challenge – Alistair Aitcheson (UK)

Atuel – Cooperativa Matajuegos (AR)

Betrayal At Club Low – Cosmo D (US)

BORE DOME – Goblin Rage (DK)

FixFox – Rendlike (CZ)

Give Me Strength – James Poole and Laura Ryder (IR)

How to Say Goodbye – ARTE France / Florian & Baptiste (FR)

Kabaret – Persona Theory Games (MY)

Mini Maker: Make a Thing – Casa Rara Inc. (CA)

NORCO – Raw Fury / Geography of Robots (US)

Not For Broadcast – NotGames (UK)

Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures – Fantasia Malware (DE)

One Hand Clapping – Handygames / Bad Dream Games (US)

SABLE – Raw Fury / Shedworks (UK)

Shredders – FoamPunch (BE, SW, FR, CA, NL)

SnackHunter – PolyPirates (DE)

Super is Hot – Younès Rabii (MA, FR, UK)

Tea For God – void room (PL)

The Game of Me – Aleyeldin Baracat (EG)

The Tartarus Key – Vertical Reach (PT)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying at Sea – Flan Falacci (US)

Tux and Fanny – Albert Birney and Gabriel Koenig (CA, US)

UnearthU – Kara Stone (CA)

We Are One – Flat Head Studio (AT)

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure – Ustwo games (UK)

Apartment – Kalonica Quigley + Maize Wallin (AU)

As the End Drew Near – Cindy Poremba & Maxwell Lander (CA)

A Tragic Accidental Still life – Common Opera (US)

Deadly Structures – David Denyer and Sami El-Enany (UK, EG)

Déjà-vu VR – Raumkapsel (DE)

dumpling.love – the parks staff (BZ, US, AU)

Glasfäden – Causa Creations / ASA FF (AT, VN, DE, FR)

Lost twins 2 – Playdew (PK)

Museum of Mediocre Appropriations – Michael Luo (US/CN)

OMNO – Studio Inkyfox aka Jonas Manke (DE)

Sebil Engineering – Phil Welden (US)

The Big Con – Mighty Yell (CA)

The Fabulous Fear Machine – Fictiorama Studios (ES)

The Zium Gallery – Michael Berto with The Zium Artists (US, FR, UK, CA, IT, NL, DE, AU)

