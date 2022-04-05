One Piece Manga Getting Spinoff Focusing On Ace

When it comes to Shonen manga, there are three that are said to be the best and “most holy” of them all. One is Naruto, which is still going strong via its sequel series Boruto. Then there’s Bleach, which had a rushed ending (in both manga and anime) but is getting a bounce back soon. And then, there’s One Piece. The pirate anime has been going on for a LONG time and it’s finally heading towards its end, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t stories still to tell, especially given one of its “long gone” characters in Portgas D. Ace.

For those who aren’t aware, Portgas D. Ace (aka Ace) is the sworn brother of Monkey D. Luffy (aka Luffy, seeing a pattern here?). He was easily one of the coolest characters on One Piece via his attitude, powers, and his connection with Luffy. Which is why so many were stunned when he died after sacrificing himself to save his brother.

BUT, the story for him does not end there. Rather, a new spinoff manga is coming out focusing on Ace and it aims to show fans more of the fire-powered pirate than ever before.

This spinoff will be a continuation of the novel turned short-manga One Piece Episode A. The story most notably focuses on how Ace formed the Spade Pirates with Masked Deuce and his first encounter with Whitebeard.

The best part might just be that we don’t have to wait too long for the story to start, as the first chapter is said to be coming out this August. And while we don’t know how long this spinoff is going to be, we can bet that they’ll make it worth it because there are a LOT of Ace fans still out there.

Not to mention, it’ll help build anticipation and hype for the main manga/anime as it reaches its end.

Source: Dualshockers