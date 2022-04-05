Two Assassin’s Creed Characters Join Fortnite

Many popular characters from pop culture are available in Fortnite, such as Black Panther, Aloy, Boba Fett, or Daryl from The Walking Dead. The next heroes to join Fortnite are Ezio and Eivor from the Assassin’s Creed series.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze is one of the most iconic characters from the Assassin’s Creed series. He even has his own trilogy: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations.

Ezio’s skin features his Hidden Blade, which also acts as a pickaxe in the game. He can reveal or sheathe this Hidden Blade using the Assassin’s Strike Emote. Ezio’s hood is an option you can show or hide in the Locker.

Eivor Varinsdottir is a Viking shieldmaiden and the main protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Her shield and axes are emblematic parts of her look and make their way to Fortnite. Her outfit includes the Eivor’s Shield Back Bling, a shield bearing the mark of the Raven Clan. She also wields the Raven Clan Pickaxe.

On top of these skins, the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider is available in the Item Shop. Eivor can also use the Viking War Cry Emote to bang her shield and axes together.

Ezio was already available for players who purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök or any version of the game from the Epic Games Store. However, this is the first time Eivor will be available in Fortnite.

Ezio and Eivor’s outfits, weapons, and emotes can be purchased either individually or together as part of the Tales from the Animus Bundle. This bundle includes the following items:

Wolf-Kissed Spray

Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

A Tales from the Animus Banner

Ezio and Eivor will both be available to purchase in the Item Shop on April 7, 2022, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

