New Tomb Raider Game Officially Announced

As part of today’s The State Of Unreal live stream, developer Crystal Dynamics has announced that the next Tomb Raider game is currently in the works. The new title will be built in Unreal Engine 5, a move that Crystal Dynamics say will improve the game’s storytelling and gameplay capabilities.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

As part of the State Of Unreal live stream earlier today, Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider Franchise General Manager Dallas Dickinson was featured right at the very end of the showcase, in a surprise segment for viewers. In the appearance, he explains that the studio is “proud to be a part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5” and that the new engine’s gameplay and storytelling capabilities make the ideal choice for the next iteration of the beloved treasure-hunting title.

We are thrilled to announce today that we have just started development of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality, cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise. Dallas Dickinson, Tomb Raider Franchise General Manager, Crystal Dynamics

As far as further details go, there’s not much else to go on right now. However, with this surprise and somewhat unexpected announcement comes a wave of reactions on social media. The majority of responses so far have been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans just delighted to discover that another chapter for Lara Croft is happening after all. The last game in the franchise was 2018’s Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, which means fans have been left waiting for an update on Lara’s next adventures for four years now.

While this is very exciting news, it’s safe to assume that we may not see the next Tomb Raider game released for quite some time, especially as Crystal Dynamics are only just getting started on its development. No matter when we do get to see it though, fans will be delighted they’ve got another adventure with Lara to look forward to.

