Official Witcher Cookbook Coming To A Shelf Near You

After years of longing, at times even pleading with the powers above, the news you have been waiting for has finally surfaced; an official Witcher cookbook has been announced and will be released in October 2022. Whatever you had on your Christmas list will have to wait because this will fit perfectly on the kitchen shelf next to your Gordan Ramsey 15-minute meal recipe book.

This book is created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of food blog Nerds Kitchen (and Witcher Kitchen) and has been officially licensed by CD Projekt Red. It will feature 80 recipes that are inspired by Geralt’s famous travels, adventures that have seen him star in 3 main games, a TV show, and a 9-book series – the man certainly gets about and is a dab hand in the kitchen as well.

According to the pre-order page, it has been revealed that the book will include “meticulously-researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of distinct flavors that a Witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of fearsome monsters to slay, so he can earn coin”. The page went onto say, “These dishes celebrate local and seasonal ingredients while adding a unique twist that forms a culinary map of the Continent and beyond.” All joking aside, this is a pretty cool gimmick that fans of the series will love, once again allowing them to feel the magic of The Witcher world, but this time, through the power of taste.

Everyone will be able to explore the different regions as they dance on your delicate tastebuds, whether that is with the fishy delights that come from Skellige, or even those fragrant stews and baked fruits that illuminate those White Orchard roads, or the tasty treats that litter the Oxenfurt market place. Each recipe hopes to give you that authentic taste, transporting you one step closer to this fantasy land.

A hardcover version of the Witcher cookbook is due to be released on the 25th of October 2022, but don’t worry because you can pre-order it now from the official site. Go on, you know you’re kind of curious.

Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook — created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen & @NerdsKitchen, it includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/RG8os78PRS pic.twitter.com/QPvEK4ipKH — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 31, 2022

