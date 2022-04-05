God of War Ragnarok Getting New Gameplay Additions?

When a game franchise has been around for a long time, there is a real danger of being stale. We can all think of games or franchises that went “too long in the tooth” and didn’t reinvent itself enough to stay fresh and relevant. At one point in time, God of War (on the PS2, PS3 and the handheld systems) was that. It was always fun to kill gods and monsters, but eventually…we were over it. Then, the PS4 sequel/reboot of the franchise changed everything almost literally, and it was a game of the year contender due in part to how fun and fresh it was.

Fast forward to now, and God of War Ragnarok is what many are eagerly waiting for. This is reportedly going to end the “Norse tale” of Kratos and his son, and will be bringing in some key figures like Thor to tell this epic tale.

But, given how the first game revamped everything, the fair question to ask is…can they do that again? Can they add just enough to make it feel special again instead of “just another sequel”? One of the team at Santa Monica Studios seems to be indicating that.

The dev quoted someone on Twitter who was complimenting the team on the work they did with Kratos’ axe to make it “feel good” as players wielded it. To which the dev noted:

” So excited for players to react similarly to what we’re cooking up on God of War: Ragnarök.”

That would seem to indicate that at least one major gameplay feature, more than likely a weapon, is going to be added to the game to spice things up.

This is not an unfair thing to expect as the original God of War games did just that and fans had a blast using all sorts of godly weapons. We’ll just have to see what this one has to offer.

Source: Twitter