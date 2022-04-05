HBO Max Trailer Focuses On DC Comics Series and Movies!

Welcome to the streaming home of DC. @DCComics pic.twitter.com/hWlP8dVNCJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 4, 2022

When the “streaming wars” started if you will, it wasn’t just about “which names were going to be involved”, it was always going to be about content. The reason Netflix got such a head start was because it was the one that not only pushed streaming in various ways, but got the content in terms of both past shows/movies and then making OC content to lure people in. Eventually, others got in like Disney+ as well as HBO Max. Both of which have shined, and for HBO Max, it’s been hanging its hat on various things, including its DC Comics lineup.

To cement this, HBO Max released a new trailer that highlights how HBO Max is the “streaming home of DC” and for the most part, that’s true. Pretty much every major DC Comics movie is on here. Especially the ones from the DCEU and beyond. The trailer highlights things like the Peacemaker series (which has been a huge hit) as well as DCEU films like Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, and the upcoming (in terms of streaming) film in The Batman.

And of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s also the home of some very acclaimed original series like Doom Patrol, the Harley Quinn animated series, Young Justice and so much more. Not to mention, some OC stuff is coming exclusively to the service such as the Batgirl film that just finished wrapping, another Suicide Squad spinoff from James Gunn and no doubt a lot more.

This is a great service for both sides of the DC equation, and with each new TV show or movie they put on the service, they make it clear that they’re going to make this thing go as far as they can. So strap in, this “home of heroes” isn’t going anywhere.

Source: Twitter