Lake Comes To PlayStation On April 8th

Chilled-out narrative adventure game Lake will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this week. According to an update on Twitter, the engaging interactive tale from Gamious and Whitehorn Digital will be available on the PlayStation Store on Friday, April 8th.

Lake lovers, listen up! We're super excited to finally bring our game to @PlayStation this Friday, April 8th!



Thanks for your patience, everyone. Granted, it needed a little time in the oven, but now that it's (almost) here, we hope you'll enjoy it.

Lake is currently available to play on PC via Steam and on Xbox, and it’s also in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. With this latest news, the cosy mail-delivery slice of life title will be on offer to PlayStation gamers who may not have had the chance to experience it yet.

A title that makes use of 80’s nostalgia and plenty of choice and consequence, Lake has been something of a sleeper hit with fans of story-focused gameplay. First released back in September last year, the game has a wealth of ‘very positive’ reviews over on Steam and a ream of critical praise to boot.

In Lake, you’ll find yourself back in 1986. This is when and where you’ll experience life as Meredith Weiss, a businesswoman who returns to her childhood small-town Oregon home to help deliver the mail for a couple of weeks while her parents go on holiday. There are plenty of twists and turns in this laid back adventure narrative, which sees you meeting a range of interesting characters in a truly charming setting.

In addition to this latest news, games publisher Perp Games has also announced that Lake will be getting a physical release to coincide with its release on PlayStation. This physical version of the game will contain an A3 map of the game’s setting of Providence Oaks in the box and will be available to order from the end of the week.

The #PS4 and #PS5 physical edition of the much loved and peaceful adventure, #Lake, releases on April 8th



The box has an A3 Map of Providence Oaks inside



Find out more here about #LakeGame:https://t.co/vTcHOPRv0j 🎮 pic.twitter.com/MnUtFYfnxi — 🎮 Perp Games | Lake – April 8th on PS4/PS5! 📦 (@PerpGames) April 1, 2022

Lake is currently available on Xbox and on Xbox Game Pass and will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 8th.

