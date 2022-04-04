Minecraft Dungeons Announces Season 2 Adventure

Exciting news for players of Minecraft Dungeons today, as the eagerly-awaited Season 2 adventure has been announced. Luminous Night is the title of the game’s second seasonal adventure, which, as explained in a new update on the Minecraft Dungeons official blog, is going to be kicking off later this month.

🎉 Season 2 is coming! 🎉



Explore the Tower by night in a whole new light, with floors that feature mysterious murals, perplexing puzzles, and fiery foes. #LuminousNight



🌌 https://t.co/TsC77Ai7C6 pic.twitter.com/i96SNuWlhc — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) April 4, 2022

Mojang Studios has also shared a few first-look images from the upcoming Season 2 adventure, which is all about exploring the Minecraft Dungeons zones by night. According to the post, players will be treated to a range of brand new ‘luminescent features’, and will find the Tower by night to be full of brand new puzzle-filled floors to discover. There’ll also be the inclusion of a mysterious enemy known as the wildfire, which promises to test the most seasoned adventurers.

The Season 2 update will ensure that some gameplay improvements are made too, with many players being pleased to see the inclusion of a new storage chest to aid inventory management in-game. With a new seasonal adventure also comes a plethora of new earnable rewards, such as different emotes, capes, skins and flairs.

These will all fit in nicely with the new season’s nocturnal theme and will make use of different luminescent effects to really make your adventurer’s visuals pop in the darkness. Additionally, Luminous Night will see the introduction of some new in-game pets to accompany you on your travels, two of which are named in the update notes as the monstrosity and the abomination.

In terms of a launch date, we know that Minecraft Dungeons Season 2 ‘Luminous Night’ is set to release on April 20th. We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for more updates in the meantime. Minecraft Dungeons is out now and is available on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

