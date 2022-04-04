Steam Deck Shipments Increased As Q2 Emails Go Out

Valve has announced that it is ramping up shipments of the Steam Deck from today. The company also began sending out order emails to people in the Q2 section of the pre-order queue. Reservations are going out in the order that deposits were made.

Welcome to Q2! We’ve just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we’re ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week! Steam Deck Twitter

The Steam Deck became back-ordered almost as soon as pre-orders for the portable PC went live. Currently, those who have pre-ordered the console are sitting in three different sections of the queue. The order queues are split up into “Q2”, “Q3”, and “After Q3.” Those who have a Q2 slot will receive an email inviting them to purchase their Deck over the next few weeks. Invitations are going out in waves in the order that people made their reservations. Once an invitation goes out the customer has three days to purchase their Steam Deck before losing their place in the queue.

Valve also announced today that it has added months to the reservation naming. Evidently, enough people have been unsure about the “Q2 and “Q3” meaning that Valve has felt the need to clarify.

We’ve also updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months. No reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in and visit this page to see your quarterly estimate: Steam Deck Twitter

The new naming should make it a little easier for anyone uncertain about their order to know exactly when to expect it. With Valve ramping up the shipping of the Deck from today, hopefully, those stuck in “After Q3” don’t have to wait until 2023.

Source