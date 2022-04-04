Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets New Lost In Random Costumes

PlayStation and LittleBigPlanet have today revealed that three brand new costumes from Zoink’s hit game Lost In Random will be coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure this week. The costumes will be added in-game on April 8th and look to be based on the game’s wicked Queen of Random, sentient dice Dicey and the hero of the Lost In Random, Even.

Prepare to bring a dark wonderland to Craftworld with the Even and Dicey Costume, and a terrifyingly wicked Queen Costume from #LostInRandom.



Download these FREE Costumes and Emotes for Sackboy: A Big Adventure from the PlayStation Store on April 8th. 🎲 pic.twitter.com/dXj7V8kc5R — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) April 4, 2022

While the addition of new costumes for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is always a good thing, some users on Reddit have questioned whether the game should be getting more content, instead of new cosmetics.

It could be said that Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s lack of Create Mode has been something of a bugbear for many of the game’s players. It seems that the addition of new costumes, while clearly welcome, isn’t quite as popular a choice as adding some additional DLC or boosting the game’s content by including more levels into it.

These new Lost In Random costumes are expected to be free for all players and will be available for players to download from the PlayStation Store this Friday. Alongside the new looks, the costumes also come with free emotes. Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been a big success as a spin-off of the LittleBigPlanet series and first burst onto the PlayStation back in November 2020. Since then, the game has seen a whole host of different costumes included in Craftworld, so for those who are fans of collectable cosmetics, today’s announcement will be a nice addition to their collection.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is out now and is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Lost In Random is also out now and is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Windows Store.

