Halo Infinite Developers Acknowledge Player Frustration

343 Industries launched Halo Infinite in December 2021 in a state that was largely disappointing to many fans. The first-person shooter lacked many of the features gamers have come to expect from online multiplayer games, putting too much emphasis on microtransactions. Now, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard has acknowledged player frustration with the ongoing issues.

In a comment on Reddit Jarrard said, “There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

Developers have since made a blog post on Halo Waypoint detailing an outcome report of Halo Infinite‘s Season One and giving players a sneak peek at some of the updates on the way to the game in Season Two. Some of the features include a new arena map called Catalyst and a Big Team Battle mode which will use the voice of announcer Jeff Steitzer. The post also detailed how developers are striving to improve the game’s accessibility. The company said, “Accessibility continues to be an area we want to focus and improve in, and we believe that feedback from the Gaming and Disability Community is at the forefront of that.” Some of the accessibility options include an auto-sprint option, more color-blind settings, and an audio visualization feature.

Check out Season Two of Halo Infinite on May 3 available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source