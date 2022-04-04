Hunt Showdown Update 1.8 Brings A Hotfix To Consoles

The multiplayer first-person shooter, Hunt Showdown is getting a new update for consoles that developers have described as a hotfix. Update 1.8 is bringing several fixes to the game such as allowing players to sprint and crouch after being revived, an issue with lobby audio, and more. Developers posted the following tweet announcing the update and subsequent downtime in the game.

Console Hunters,



The Servers are now back online including a Hotfix!



The Hotfix includes a fix for the turning extra strength issues reported as well as multiple other bugs.



Happy Hunting! — Hunt: Showdown I Traitor's Moon (@HuntShowdown) April 4, 2022

Crytek launched Hunt Showdown in 2019 and is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has players control a bounty hunter who must kill a mythical monster in order to claim the bounty and survive long enough to reach an extraction point. It is a competitive multiplayer game where players need to fight other players and enemies in an open world. It’s definitely a great game for fans of multiplayer first-person shooters.

Check out the full patch notes for update 1.8 now live on Hunt Showdown below.

Hunt Showdown Update 1.8 Patch Notes for April 4

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented hunters from being able to sprint or crouch after being revived after a reconnect.

Fixed an issue that caused the Y-Axis for controllers to not be affected by the “Turning Extra Strength” settings.

Fixed an issue where bundles were displaying a different price and discount amount that what was intended.

Fixed an issue that caused hunters to spin when opening the map while moving the mouse to the left.

Fixed a bug that caused active boosts to show as 0% while in the match.

Fixed a bug that caused the lobby event audio not play correctly.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the bundle page when an expired bundle was still visible.

Fixed a bug that caused the Orwellian effigies that drop from the boss to fall through objects.

