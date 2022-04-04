Grand Theft Auto 5 Next-Gen Physical Edition Release Date Announced

The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V has finally received an official release date for the physical version of the game. Grand Theft Auto V will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on April 12. The release date has been confirmed by multiple retailers around the world. British retailer Game announced their pre-orders for April 12 in the UK where the game is priced at £24.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Game’s counterpart in the US, Gamestop, has not made the game available for pre-order in the US just yet. Nor does it have the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V on its website. However, Best Buy has made pre-orders available with the confirmed release date of April 12. Grand Theft Auto V is priced at $39.99 in the US.

The physical edition of Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is being released nearly a month after the digital edition. The digital edition was launched on both consoles on March 15. This practice of releasing digital editions of games weeks early is something that Rockstar started recently. Last year, the GTA Trilogy was released in a similar fashion with the digital edition coming weeks ahead of the physical release. Although the reaction to the GTA Trilogy was so severe that Rockstar had to delay the physical editions, with the Nintendo Switch version not releasing until this year.

Physical game fans who have been waiting for this edition will be happy to get their hands on it. However, it is worth noting that the digital edition is currently on sale until June. PlayStation 5 players can get the full digital game for just $9.99/£8.75 and Xbox Series X/S owners can get it for $19.99/£17.49. Quite the discount for those who don’t care about physical media.

Source