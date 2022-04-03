‘The Crow’ Reboot To Star Bill Skarsgard, Directed By Rupert Sanders

After many years of false starts and development issues, it appears as though The Crow is progressing once again.

It has been announced that Bill Skarsgard, best known for playing Pennywise in the latest It horror movies, will be starring in the reboot of the controversial supernatural thriller, The Crow, and it will be being directed by Rupert Sanders.

Edward R. Pressman and Malcolm Gray, co-producer on the 2019 Chadwick Boseman thriller 21 Bridges, are producing the film.

The Crow is based on an indie comic that was written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the tale of a man and his fiancé who were assaulted and finally killed by a group after the couple’s car breaks down. The man is then resurrected in the form of a crow and seeks to exact revenge on those who harmed him and his love.

Skargard will being playing the main role of Eric Draven. Zach Baylin has written the script.

The movie is said to be well into its preproduction ahead of a June start date, with shooting said to be taking place in Prague and Munich with a budget range of $50 million.

Fans have been understandably skeptical about this reboot though given its history of the first movie released in 1994. Brandon Lee, who originally played Eric Draven was tragically killed on-set, making the film a box office hit.

