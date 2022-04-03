ZONKO’S Joke Shop Confirmed For Hogwarts Legacy

April 1st is a scary time for gamers, with April Fools Day making it almost impossible to tell what news is real and what isn’t. This news wasn’t a joke though…

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that many Harry Potter fans are extremely excited for, and with it releasing this year there’s a lot of speculation as to what players can and can’t do. The recent State of Play dedicated to the magical RPG detailed a lot of things, including the ability to craft your own spells, among many other things.

Now, thanks to a recent tweet from WB Games Avalanche, it appears that the infamous ZONKO’S Joke Shop will be available in the game at launch.

We don’t know as of yet just what we will be able to purchase from the shop, or even if we can enter the shop at all, but many fans are hoping to see usable prank items in there to plague other students and teachers alike.

Hogwarts Legacy is said to be set during the late 1800s and will allow players to choose which Hogwarts House they are placed into and will require them to go to various classes and complete certain objectives. It is an open-world game and various notable places from the book/film will be present.

Hogwarts Legacy is being published under Warner’s Portkey Games label and was originally scheduled to be released in 2021. Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. No release date has been specified, though it is expected that Legacy will release this holiday season.