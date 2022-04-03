Runtime For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Confirmed

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just around the corner, excitement has been building with fans all over the world who are eager to see the new Marvel movie.
Thanks to a recent Twitter post from Eric Davis, we now have a confirmed runtime of the film. It will last a total of 2 hours and 6 minutes.
Fans across Reddit have shared their disappointment of the films runtime, stating that they ”all thought it would be longer.”
The average runtime for MCU films is 2 hours and 12 minutes, so Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just short of that. Here’s a list of runtimes for the MCU:
MCU Runtimes:
- The Incredible Hulk: 1 hour 52 minutes
- Thor: The Dark World: 1 hour 52 minutes
- Thor: 1 hour 55 minutes
- Doctor Strange: 1 hour 55 minutes
- Ant-Man: 1 hour 57 minutes
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: 1 hour 58 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy: 2 hours 2 minutes
- Iron Man 2: 2 hours 4 minutes
- Captain America: The First Avenger: 2 hour 4 minutes
- Captain Marvel: 2 hours 4 minutes
- Iron Man: 2 hours 6 minutes
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 2 hours 6 minutes
- Spider-Man: Far From Home: 2 hours 9 minutes
- Iron Man 3: 2 hours 10 minutes
- Thor: Ragnarok: 2 hours 10 minutes
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: 2 hours 12 minutes
- Spider-Man: Homecoming: 2 hours 13 minutes
- Black Panther: 2 hours 14 minutes
- Black Widow: 2 hours 14 minutes
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 2 hours 16 minutes
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2 hours 17 minutes
- Avengers: Age of Ultron: 2 hours 21 minutes
- The Avengers: 2 hours 23 minutes
- Captain America: Civil War: 2 hours 27 minutes
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: 2 hours 28 minutes
- Avengers: Infinity War: 2 hours 29 minutes
- Eternals: 2 hours 36 minutes
- Avengers: Endgame: 3 hours 1 minute
We can’t wait to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it releases on May 4th.