Runtime For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Confirmed

With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just around the corner, excitement has been building with fans all over the world who are eager to see the new Marvel movie.

Thanks to a recent Twitter post from Eric Davis, we now have a confirmed runtime of the film. It will last a total of 2 hours and 6 minutes.

https://twitter.com/erikdavis/status/1510287443957792776?s=21&t=3kuZY0fnqLG11DHtgMIQmQ

Fans across Reddit have shared their disappointment of the films runtime, stating that they ”all thought it would be longer.”

The average runtime for MCU films is 2 hours and 12 minutes, so Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just short of that. Here’s a list of runtimes for the MCU:

MCU Runtimes:

The Incredible Hulk: 1 hour 52 minutes

Thor: The Dark World: 1 hour 52 minutes

Thor: 1 hour 55 minutes

Doctor Strange: 1 hour 55 minutes

Ant-Man: 1 hour 57 minutes

Ant-Man and The Wasp: 1 hour 58 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy: 2 hours 2 minutes

Iron Man 2: 2 hours 4 minutes

Captain America: The First Avenger: 2 hour 4 minutes

Captain Marvel: 2 hours 4 minutes

Iron Man: 2 hours 6 minutes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 2 hours 6 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home: 2 hours 9 minutes

Iron Man 3: 2 hours 10 minutes

Thor: Ragnarok: 2 hours 10 minutes

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: 2 hours 12 minutes

Spider-Man: Homecoming: 2 hours 13 minutes

Black Panther: 2 hours 14 minutes

Black Widow: 2 hours 14 minutes

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: 2 hours 16 minutes

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: 2 hours 17 minutes

Avengers: Age of Ultron: 2 hours 21 minutes

The Avengers: 2 hours 23 minutes

Captain America: Civil War: 2 hours 27 minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home: 2 hours 28 minutes

Avengers: Infinity War: 2 hours 29 minutes

Eternals: 2 hours 36 minutes

Avengers: Endgame: 3 hours 1 minute

We can’t wait to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it releases on May 4th.