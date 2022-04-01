Batgirl Has Officially Wrapped Filming

The DC Comics movie universe is in a very curious state right now. Because with the upcoming merger with Discovery, plus the continued delays/rearranging of certain films in 2022/2023, it’s getting a little hard to keep track of all that’s going on. But, we do have some definitive updates that are sure to excite fans, and key among them is Batgirl. This movie was confirmed last year and is set to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon. The film has been shooting over the last few months, and now, we know that it’s done doing that.

Co-director Adil El Arbi was the one who made the announcement via an Instagram post with Grace and his fellow co-director. And it should be noted that Grace is in costume for this shot, giving us a very detailed look at key parts including the main part of the torso and the cowl.

“It was such a great experience and we are thankful to the amazing crew and cast for making this movie next level !!!” the director wrote in the caption. “STAY TUNED Y’ALL !!!”

Stay tuned indeed. Because this movie is rumored to be connected to other DCEU films both past and future. We know it’ll feature J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon (who played the character briefly in the two Justice League versions), but also, there’s rumors about whether Black Canary (straight from the Birds of Prey movie) will show up. Or, if Batgirl will eventually be brought into the potential Birds of Prey sequel.

Plus, this is the first DC Comics movie being made for HBO Max. So thus there’s a lot of pressure on this film to be good, as well as getting people to come to HBO Max to watch it. Regardless, it’s going to be very fun to see what this movie is like when it releases.

