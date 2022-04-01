Jim Carrey To Possibly End Career With Sonic The Hedgehog 2

There comes a point in a person’s life when they must decide whether to keep going with what they’re doing, or take a step back and possibly retire given all that they’ve done so far. For Jim Carrey, he’s been noted as one of the most unique actors (for better and for worse) in the history of Hollywood. He’s done cult classic films, overall box office smashes, has been in multiple comic book movies, and of course, is Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

In short, he’s done a lot. And yet, in an interview, he’s revealed he’s retiring from acting.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends,” Carrey said. “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” said Carrey.

The reason this is significant isn’t just because of the loss of a fan-favorite actor, but because of his status in the Sonic universe. Because don’t forget, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 isn’t the end of the movie line. There’s already a third movie in the works, and if Dr. Robotnik doesn’t come back (which he usually does in most games), that means they’re going to be going in different directions that could heavily influence what happens next.

Then again, as he said, if the script is good enough, he might just come back! So we’ll have to wait and see.

Source: Variety