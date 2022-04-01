Halo Infinite Dev Addresses Fan Complains

Halo Infinite is a game that came out last year, but it was supposed to have been out a long time before that. It was announced years ago, and then had all sorts of issues that led to the game being delayed, and then, only being released in parts. We’re still waiting on key content for the game, and that has gotten fans a bit angry at 343 Industries for things not going so well.

On a key Reddit thread, a commentator quoted a message from community manager Brian Jarrard that noted how things were going to get announced on April 1st if things went well about Season 1 content, but yet, that didn’t happen at all. And so the fans were again frustrated.

“There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through. Right now the focus is on S2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

It’s interesting to say that, but the problem is that they’re just repeating the usual jargon that the game devs are known to use in order to say things without actually saying things. Due to this, you can very easily understand why fans are so frustrated by all that’s going on with Halo Infinite, and if things don’t change…it’s not going to get any better.

Source: Reddit