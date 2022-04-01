Starsand Update Gifts A Scaly New Addition

There is a brand-new update coming to this survival adventure game, the Starsand update features a new apex predator, the star of films like 1999s Lake Placid. That’s it, you guessed it, crocodiles have now entered this vast sandy landscape. The extreme heat and irritable sand were a scourge on your adventure, weren’t they? Those crisp and refreshing-looking oases were your only haven, and now, that has all changed with these new scaly additions. Take a look at the reveal trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOl5–1_IGI&ab_channel=ToplitzProductions

Starsand is a game that might give you Dune vibes, and so it should, there are some similarities to be fair. Starsand is a mystic survival game set among the dunes of an arcane desert, an open world full of danger, with a vast environment, and mysterious happenings that await you. You must explore, hunt, craft, and build… you know, the usual survival methods in a game of this type.

Previously, the only threat to your life were the ones of the sand; those giant centipede-like creatures are the first that come to mind. Picture the scene now, after a long hard ride across those unforgiving dunes, you and your camel might fancy a little refreshing drink from one of the few bodies of water that are scarcely seen on this stark map. As you bend down to moisten those dry cracked lips, a giant crocodile leaps out and tries to bite your face off – not exactly the surprise that one would want now, is it?

Defeating this apex predator will prove a tricky task, but if you emerge as the winner of this duel, you can expect to find especially nutritious new ingredients that will go a long way in helping you survive. And this croc isn’t the only update because players will also be treated to a new fireplace where you can roast that new crocodile meat of yours. And if you were hurt in your battle with this giant reptile then you can tend to your wounds with freshly added bandages – another of the new updates that you will be graced with.

