Mario Kart Tour Is Getting A Yoshi Tour This Month

Nintendo has announced that the mobile version of their iconic racing game, Mario Kart Tour will be introducing Yoshi Tour this month. This will be an all-new season of the game starring the lovable green dinosaur and several others of his kind. Yoshi Tour is coming to the game just as the current Samurai Tour ends. Check out the new trailer below.

Mario Kart Tour first launched on Android and iOS in 2019. It has been part of Nintendo’s venture into mobile gaming with the introduction of other games such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Super Mario Run. Mario Kart Tour is of course based on the popular Mario Kart series and was developed by DeNA. The game is the fourteenth entry into the franchise. It features biweekly, downloadable themed tours with different cups, each of which has three courses and a bonus challenge. The game includes courses from different Mario Kart games, as well as ones located in New York, Tokyo, Paris, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Berlin, Sydney, and Singapore.

The Yoshi Tour in Mario Kart Tour will officially begin on April 5. Longtime fans of the series will be excited to learn it will feature the N64 track ‘Yoshi Valley,’ a racing setting famous for its giant rolling Yoshi egg. The classic course was last updated for Mario Kart 8. Yoshi Tour will give players new content as well, including a golden egg Yoshi character and a white Birdo character.

The mobile racing game also recently introduced Miis in the character line-up, an addition that has been praised by many players. In more exciting news, some tracks first introduced in Mario Kart Tour will also feature in the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass, releasing over several months on Nintendo Switch. These courses will include Paris Promenade, Tokyo Blur, and Ninja Hisawat in just the first wave.

