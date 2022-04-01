Fall Guys Update 1.4 Gives Players A New Costume

Epic Games has released patch notes for update 1.4 coming to Fall Guys which will give players a free costume. In a message from developers, “We’ve granted you all the Fabulous Finback costume. We caught them running wild in the game’s code, and have given them a home in your inventory where they will be unable to cause further havoc. (Thanks for sticking with us even through turbulent times!) Sweet Thieves has been added to Custom Lobbies! New rounds in squads! We’ve added Hoopsie Legends, Ski Fall, and Bubble Trouble to Squads, Trios, and Duos!”

Check out the full patch notes for today’s Fall Guys update below and claim that new outfit!

Fall Guys Update 1.4 Patch Notes for April 1

Fixes and improvements

Further improvements to players experiencing crashes on PlayStation

Improvements to jumps being eaten on levels such as Hex-a-gone and Roll Off

Improvements to Round Selection in Custom Lobbies ‘Main Show’

We have also seen numerous reports of users being Inactive or AFK in Sweet Thieves. We are investigating this as a priority improvement for a future release.

In addition to update 1.4, a few other changes are coming to Fall Guys soon. From April 5, PlayStation players will need to redownload the game with a different launcher to keep playing. Existing owners of the game should see the new launcher appear in their library automatically and all content will transfer. Once players download the new launcher, they will be prompted to delete the old one to free up storage space. After April 5, the old launcher will become greyed out to discourage confusion.

Check out Fall Guys on PS4, PS5, and PC. The battle royale game is also due to release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the future, although no launch date has been given yet.

