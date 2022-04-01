Lies of P Publisher Release Two Tracks From The Game

Neowiz Games gave announced the exciting release of two OST tracks from the upcoming RPG, Lies of P. The two songs are called ‘Wing of Hypocrisy’ and ‘Oblivion’ and have been made available on Versus Music as well as the official Lies of P channel. Wing of Hypocrisy was originally released in November 2021, but Oblivion is a brand-new track that aims to get fans excited for the game.

The inclusion of these two tracks on the platform is an incredible moment for the team, with Versus Music being a massive channel on YouTube for fans to check out music from around the world. The channel already features soundtracks from video games such as Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and many others. So, if you want to get into a gothic and eerie mood in preparation for this game, then go ahead and give the tracks a listen here.

If you’re one of the people that doesn’t know much about Lies of P, then read on. You play as Pinocchio (you’ve heard of him, right?) and must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity has been lost. The once gorgeous city of Krat is now like Sodom, and you must search for the equally legendary Mr. Geppetto as you uncover the secrets of this now ruined world.

As the puppet, you will have to maneuver through the dark streets, craft weapons (don’t remember that in the original story) from the materials you find, as well as interact with the people that are now calling this place “home”. But here’s the twist, and it’s a big one, the more you lie, the more human you become. Now, how about that one then? In what has been described as a Dark Souls-like game, the profound narrative choices and the fact that you can customize your character round up the features that make this a dark twist on a classic story.

