Everybody’s Golf Is Losing Its Online Features On PS4

The game will only be for everybody as long as they're in the same room.

Sony will shut down all of the servers for Everybody’s Golf, effectively removing all of the game’s online features on PS4. The PS5 company said in a message on the PlayStation Store, “Online servers for Everybody’s Golf will shut down on 30th September 2022. All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy the game in single-player offline modes.”

Gaming website Gematsu compiled a list of all of the online features that will no longer be available on Everybody’s Golf as of September 30. Check out the full list below.

Open Course selection

Participation in International Tournaments

Turf War

Checking the latest Daily Ranking

Checking the latest Copy Ranking

Partial viewing of the Notice Box

Partial browsing of This Month’s Items

Partial browsing of Last Month’s Items

Purchase and use of Warp Medals

Acquisition of some items related to fishing

Reporting of players

Viewing of latest Profile Card plus number of times copied

Partial browsing of the Library

Acquisition of the Platinum Trophy “Push it to the Limit!”

Acquisition of the Gold Trophy “Walking Encyclopaedia”

Acquisition of the Bronze Trophy “Online Debut”

Everybody’s Golf first launched in 1997 with a remastered release in 2017. The golfing title started a franchise that has since spawned 12 additional games, the most recent being 2019’s Everybody’s Golf VR. Other games in the series include Everybody’s Golf 2, Everybody’s Golf 3, Everybody’s Golf 4, Everybody’s Golf Portable, Everybody’s Tennis, Everybody’s Golf 5, Everybody’s Golf Portable 2, Everybody’s Stress Buster, Everybody’s Tennis Portable, and Everybody’s Golf 6. These are great games to play not only single-player but especially with friends. This is why fans might be disappointed by the removal of online features as it means players must be in the same room to enjoy the game together via local play.

Everybody’s Golf is available to play on PS4.

