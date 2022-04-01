Metal Gear 35th Anniversary Website Was A Joke

I bet a few of you were excited when you heard the news that Konami had announced something special… a Metal Gear website had been launched that celebrated the 35th anniversary of the world-renowned series. People were thinking this was some sort of ploy aiming to release breaking news about a new game or something like that, it was merely labeled “a celebration”.

So, you may be disappointed to find out it was fake news, a simple April Fools joke (people still do these it seems) that was aimed at parodying Konami and the Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT auction and is strictly NOT affiliated with Konami in any way. The website – which you can view here if you still wish to – originally just featured a logo with a stylized question mark and the number 35 beneath it. Even if the website was real, it would have been one giant damp squib anyway.

Konami hasn’t released any Metal Gear game news for quite some time – quite a bummer really when you think about it. Way back in November 2021, Konami pulled certain titles of the series from digital storefronts, among them were digital versions of Metal Gear Solid HD, Metal Gear Solid 2 (possibly the greatest of them all), and Metal Gear Solid 3. Konami did this due to them needing to renew licenses surrounding specific footage in those games. What fans wouldn’t give to have those three games back into circulation.

Now, if you don’t know about the movie news then here’s a little reminder. In December 2020, the announcement of a film being made echoed through the halls like a majestic gong, Oscar Isaac was also confirmed to be starring as Solid Snake – hopefully, we speak for everyone by saying “what a great choice”. But, apart from that, not much else is known about the film other than a few writers and producers getting involved. Don’t worry though because the film is still in development.

