Steve Trevor Won’t Return in Wonder Woman 3

The Wonder Woman films have been one of the most important parts of the movie universe that DC Comics has been trying to make. The first one for example was the one that ‘broke the streak’ of not having any critical darlings amongst its roster (previous titles were box office hits financially but didn’t get critical approval). What’s more, some consider it one of the best superhero movies ever made and felt it was snubbed at the Golden Globes and Oscars for many reasons. Wonder Woman 1984 was a bit more divisive but had a powerful message for our time. Wonder Woman 3 is coming, but we can be sure that a key character won’t return: Steve Trevor.

Steve Trevor is of course the love interest for Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman). The two met during World War I in the first film and fell in love. But Steve sacrificed himself in order to save everyone, much to the dismay of Diana. In the second film, a wish granted him to come back…but in a roundabout way only, and he had to be sacrificed once again so that Diana could stop Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

So, any chance of him coming back for Wonder Woman 3? Not likely according to actor Chris Pine:

“I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best on the third one,” he said

This is fair (despite the love for Pine’s take on the character) for the simple reason that the third movie is believed to take place in the modern DCEU. Meaning after she has met the rest of the Justice League, and has learned to embrace friends and others once again. So Steve honestly isn’t needed here.

Though given that we know very little about the third movie, you never know who might show up…

