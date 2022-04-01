Doctor Strange Actor Defends His Character In Spider-man No Way Home

For many, Spider-Man No Way Home was something truly special. Not the least of which was the uniting of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in order to have a true Spider-Verse moment where all three come together to save the day. The return of villains from past Spider-Men films was also a pretty big moment. But, there were some things that fans have called out, and one of those things was the actions of Doctor Strange.

Simply put, a lot of people have complained about the role that Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) played in all that went wrong. And Cumberbatch himself has come forward to ask that you don’t blame him for the chaos that followed:

“I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that [Doctor Strange’s] spell is interrupted something like six times?” Cumberbatch explained. “I think it’s just too easily written off as: ‘[Doctor Strange’s] going to have to pay for his arrogance.’ It’s not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we’ll see where that takes him.”

On one hand, you can understand what he’s going for, and Parker did indeed not think through his request before coming to Strange (which others have complained about). The problem here though is that the sequence as a whole, as well as the “fix” that came in the climax has caused many problems and confusion amongst fans that haven’t been resolved yet.

For example, in the post-credits sequence, we see Tom Hardy’s Venom in the world for a brief time before he gets sent back to his own universe. But he doesn’t know Peter Parker, nor does Venom, so how did he end up there? There were also questions about how EVERYTHING about Peter Parker could’ve been forgotten.

All in all, it was a very “Marvel Solution” and we might just have to accept it as that.

Source: CBR