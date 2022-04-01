Loki Still Highest-Viewed Marvel Disney+ Series

Given the society we live in (and yes, we live in a society), there are certain things we value above all else. And one of the biggest things we value is that of numbers. Specifically, the numbers that help determine the success or failure of TV shows or movies. Because through them we can see what people watch, how much they’re willing to watch it, and so on. For Disney+, you can bet they’re examining their numbers quite a bit because they’ve been putting a LOT into their live-action shows and want to know who is on top and how much the others are getting. Not surprisingly, Loki is on top for the Marvel shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki’s first season received 5.23 billion minutes of watch time during its six-week run, which puts it ahead of EVERY other Marvel series including WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If?, and Hawkeye. It also was ahead of The Book of Boba Fett and only lost to The Mandalorian in both of its seasons, which is actually very telling given how Book of Boba Fett continued that story…but we’ll move on.

Either way you look at it, this is indeed telling. Because others in the Marvel sect of Disney+ shows have been praised massively by fans or critics and even have been nominated for key things like Emmys (see: WandaVision), and yet it was Loki that came out on top.

It might just be the that the character is beloved more due to his time in the MCU. It might be that people were drawn to the story more than they were for the others. Or it could be something else entirely. We do know Season 2 is coming, and so that could mean even more viewing numbers by the time all is said and done.

Source: THR