Halo Infinite Dev Says Season 2 Details Coming “Really Soon”

For months, one thing has been clear–the Halo Infinite community is losing faith with 343 Industries. Following a delay in the game’s 2022 roadmap, Co-Op, and Forge modes, players are feeling completely abandoned by the massive developer, left to wonder if Infinite will have the staying power previously promised. In a rare move, one of the game’s developers responded to a frustrated Redditor directly–even managing to show a glimmer of sympathy in his candid post.

Community director Brian ‘ske7ch’ Jarrard had plenty to say after one Reddit user noted that 343 Industries should acknowledge the issues with Halo Infinite, and that these issues are continuing to delay the release of much-anticipated new features.

“There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it’s a difficult situation that’s going to take the team time to work through,” Jarrard began. “Right now the focus is on Season 2 and we’ll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc. is all happening which doesn’t really lend to detailed regular updates.”

Halo Infinite Season 2 is currently scheduled to drop on May 3. The update will feature “a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items, and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme,” along with balance changes, new modes, new maps, and more. That is, if things launch according to plan.

“We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words,” Jarrard continued in his post. “We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

As expected, the response to Jarrard’s post was largely negative on the social media site, with one user zeroing in on a very curious detail.

“I’m sorry, but what’s going on? How, after five months past launch, are things still in the hiring and planning phase? Am I incorrectly reading this? There’s no way that things that are still being planned will be delivered anytime soon. How did this happen?”

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Whether Season 2 will be coming on time remains to be seen, but if Jarrard can be trusted, more details will be posted very soon.

