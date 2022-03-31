Sons of the Forest is due to release later this year and with its recent news of its delay due to an originally ”overly ambitious” schedule a lot of speculation around the game has ensued. The survival horror game, that takes place in a spooky forest, is now expected to release in October 2022. Not much has been shared regarding the games premise, storyline or gameplay features as of yet, but hopefully Endnight Games will give us some of the juicy details soon.

What Are The System Requirements For Sons of the Forest?

Although no official figures have been released by Endnight Games, we have given our predictions based on what the previous game, The Forest, system requirements were. Let’s have a look shall we?

Sons of the Forest Minimum Requirements

Memory: 4 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

CPU: Intel Core i3-2120

File Size: 15 GB

OS: Windows 7

Sons of the Forest Recommended Requirements

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460

File Size: 15 GB

OS: Windows 10

Nothing too extreme, but like we said, this is just our predictions. Here is the system requirements for the its prequel, The Forest.

The Forest System Minimum Requirements

CPU: 2.4 GHz Dual Core

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT or ATI Radeon HD 3850

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

The Forest Recommended Requirements

CPU: Quad Core Processor

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Radeon HD 5850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Hopefully we can expect an announcement soon as to the official system requirements, but we can’t imagine these brief figures will be far off. Sons of the Forest is expected to release in October this year.