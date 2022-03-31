E3 2022 Officially Completely Canceled By ESA

The Entertainment Software Association has officially canceled E3 2022 completely. That’s according to emails the organization has sent out to members of the gaming industry. The ESA originally canceled the physical event for 2022 at the beginning of this year. However, when the physical event was canceled immediate rumors began regarding a virtual event for E3 2022 instead. There has been a lot of back and forth since the initial announcement. Rumors had suggested the event would go ahead digitally, that it was canceled, and, most recently, that it would definitely be happening.

According to the new email, which was confirmed by IGN, E3 2022 has been completely canceled and the ESA hopes to bring the once premier gaming event back in 2023. Will Powers, PR lead at Razer, was one of the first to share the summary of the ESA’s recent email.

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… Will Powers

The confirmation that E3 2022 won’t be going ahead at all comes after months of back and forth. According to IGN’ssources, discussions about a digital event have been ongoing since the physical event was canceled. IGN also claims that there was little desire within the ESA to actually go forward with the virtual event. That could be due to the negative reception that the ESA received over its virtual E3 2021. The E3 2021 app was plagued with bugs, a lack of content, and other issues. Unlike some other in-person events that have successfully made the transition to digital, the ESA struggled to make the virtual E3 2021 event compelling for fans and developers.

The ESA presumably hasn’t been able to figure out how to make a virtual E3 2022 event that would appeal to fans.

