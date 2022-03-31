Tropico 6 Released For Next-Gen Consoles Today

Kalypso Media has announced the launch of Tropico 6 on next-gen consoles. The construction and political simulation game was originally launched in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Today marks the first time the game has come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to developers, “You better have your eyes wide open to see the 4K glory of the incredible El Presidente, or else…?!” Watch the next-gen launch trailer below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, “In Tropico 6 you begin your journey in the colonial era, sent by the crown to tame and bring civilization to the wild lands of Tropico. Improve your standing towards the revolutionaries and use them as a stepping stone towards gaining ultimate control over your tropical state. Once you are free from the iron grip of your royal oppressors, you can enjoy the freedoms of rule that only a true dictator can experience!”

Tropico 6 has players assume the role of a customizable “El Presidente,” the leader of the Caribbean island nation of Tropico. Gamers can choose to be either male or female and also customize the presidential palace. Similar to Tropico 5, the game offers four eras for players to experience: The Colonial era, the World Wars era, the Cold War era, and the modern era. Although, the sixth installment in the series differs from the rest as its map is made up of six different islands rather than one. This allows players to build bridges between the islands and different eras.

Besides the Tropico series, Kalypso Media has previously published Railway Empire, Commandos, Port Royale, Dungeons, Sudden Strike, and others for PC, PlayStation consoles, Xbox, consoles, and Nintendo Switch. More recent releases include Spacebase Startopia, Port Royale 4, Tropico 6 (Nintendo Switch), Commandos 2 (HD Remaster), Praetorians (HD Remaster), Railway Empire (Nintendo Switch), and Dungeons 3 Complete Collection.

Check out Tropico 6 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And as of today, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S too.

